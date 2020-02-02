BJP Leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda Launch Door-To-Door Campaigning In Delhi

Amit Shah will address public meetings in Burari, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden.

The Bhartiya Janata Party has launched a power packed campaign in Delhi with top leadership hitting the campaign trail on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will launch a door-to-door campaign in the national capital apart from addressing several rallies.

While Mr Shah will interact with people in Delhi Cantt area, Mr Nadda will be in Chirag Delhi to woo voters.

Mr Nadda will also address rallies in Sangam Vihar and Ambedkar Nagar. Mr Shah will address public meetings in Burari, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden.

BJP is leaving no stone unturned for Delhi polls as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also hit the campaign trail on Sunday and hold public meetings in Karol Bagh.

About 20 star campaigners of the BJP will be out in several areas to woo voters on Sunday as it is a public holiday and people are home.

The other BJP star campaigners who will hit the streets in Delhi include state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Former BJP Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Vasundhara Raje and Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also address public gatherings on Sunday, ahead of the February 8 Assembly election.