Arvind Kejriwal Waits His Turn At Election Office As Poll Deadline Nears

Delhi Polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal is AAP's candidate from New Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal faced an anxious wait on the last day for the filing of nominations for the Delhi election as a large number of independent candidates beat him to the election office. The Chief Minister missed filing his papers yesterday, having been delayed by his roadshow.

It was almost down to the wire with a queue of at least 50 independent candidates waiting to register at the Jamnagar House in Delhi.

"We will not let Kejriwal enter," said one of the candidates, saying he would contest as an independent.

"He will have no option but to stand in the queue like all of us," said the aspiring candidate, claiming he had been betrayed by Mr Kejriwal when they were part of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption campaign.

Another man in the queue said he had brought 30 more with him and they would all file their nomination papers.

Yesterday, he took out a mega-roadshow on his way to filing his papers.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's candidate from New Delhi, was delayed again as he arrived with his family to complete the formalities.

"I was told I'll have to file my nomination, but I said how can I leave them (his supporters at the road show) and go? I'll go to file the nomination tomorrow," Mr Kejriwal had told reporters on Monday.

The Chief Minister began his roadshow from the iconic Valmiki Mandir and moved through the New Delhi Constituency surrounded by AAP supporters waving brooms

The Delhi election will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared three days later.