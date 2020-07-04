Delhi Animal Rescuers Allege Brutal Attack, Cops Say Their Car Hit Locals

Ayesha Christina went live on Facebook from a police station to report the incident.

A group of animal rescue workers have alleged they were attacked by residents of a neighbourhood in northwest Delhi on Friday, while they were trying to help stray dogs, prompting outrage on social media and calls for action. The police said they have filed a case against the residents and some were injured when the rescue workers tried to flee the area in their car.

Ayesha Christina and other members of a non-profit called Neighbourhood Woof, were allegedly attacked by a few residents of Rishi Nagar in Rani Bagh. The group claimed that they were helping local street dogs when the incident took place.

"We have just been beaten up while we were catching dogs. Someone came and spoke to our staff badly. We are supposed to shut up and take this nonsense all the time. When we decided to stand up, and for our voices to be heard, this is what is done to us," she said in a Facebook live video.

She went on to show how her colleagues - Vipin, Abhishek, Deepak - were also attacked.

Her video, broadcast from a police station while trying to file a case, was widely shared on social media, drawing strong reactions.

The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal assured "strongest action" against those responsible.

DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered. We will ensure strongest action. https://t.co/zpPZFEt62J — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 4, 2020

In a statement on Saturday, the Delhi Police said they have filed a case and are investigating it.

"In view of late night hours, local residents enquired about their identities on which heated argument started and a scuffle happened between them. Thereafter, when the people from the NGO tried to flee from the spot in their car, three local residents were hit by their car and got some minor injuries," the police said.