Delhi Airport Told To Measure, Display Noise Level Prescribed For Planes

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to measure and display the prescribed noise levels for aircraft at the international airport in New Delhi.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that a notice to airmen (NOTAM) was issued by the Airports Authority of India, which has been incorporated in the Aeronautical Information Publication on October 11, 2018, regarding use of reverse thrust by pilots while landing.

"We suggest that DIAL not only measure and maintain the prescribed noise levels but also display the same in public domain," the bench said.

The DIAL told the tribunal that it has taken steps to control noise pollution as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests on July 6 last year that laid down certain requirements which are to be complied to by June 17 next year.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by an NGO -- Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions and Promotion of National Awareness -- seeking execution of NGT's November 24, 2017 order, which directed authorities concerned to take all mitigating measures for reducing noise pollution expeditiously.

The NGT had said in the order, "The official respondents shall ensure providing of a green belt around the boundary wall of the airport, while keeping the safety and security both in mind. The plantations shall be of the species which would only grow to the permissible height or would be maintained at the permissible height only.

"The official respondents may issue an advisory to all the airlines whose aircraft land at the runway of the IGI and domestic airport, New Delhi, to ensure 'judgment based' use of reverse thrust keeping in view the weather, length of runway, wind, and other attendant circumstances to reduce the noise level particularly at the time of landing."

The petitioners have alleged that the noise created by aircraft at the IGI airport was affecting the health of the residents in the nearby areas.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.