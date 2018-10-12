Air Hostess Suicide: Police File Charge Sheet Against Husband, In-Laws

Anissia Batra had jumped to death from the terrace of her house in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park.

The Delhi Police today filed a charge sheet against the husband and in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who had allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park area in July, police said.

The charge sheet was filed at a city court under the sections of dowry death, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, they said.

Anissia Batra, who worked with a German airline, had allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in July. Her husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on the charge of dowry death while her in-laws were absconding, they said.

The charge sheet, which is nearly 25 pages long, cites the statements of her friends and relatives, the emails she wrote to her friends detailing the abuse she faced and sharing pictures of her injuries.

It also cites the WhatsApp messages she had sent to a friend on the day she allegedly committed suicide where she had sought help and said she had been locked inside a room by her husband.

Around four years ago, a winner of Miss India beauty pageant, broke engagement to Mayank after he had threatened and chased her with a knife, police said.

After the woman learnt about Anissia's suicide, she herself approached police and recorded the statement which is also a part of the charge sheet.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch in July after Anissia's family alleged inadequacies in the manner the local police carried out the investigation.

Police have stated in the charge sheet that Mayank had anger issues, and had even assaulted his former fiance. He had divorced a woman before marrying Anissia.

They said Anissia was upset after she had learnt Mayank was a divorcee, a fact he had not told her when they got married on February 23, 2016. They had a love marriage.

Anissia's father, a retired major general, had earlier filed a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station against Mayank and his parents, which has also been cited in the charge sheet.

In his complaint to police on June 27, he had stated that he was filing the report as a precautionary measure against any harm to his daughter which may come from her husband or her in-laws.