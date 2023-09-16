Man Stabbed 15 Times, Wife Hit With Rod When Tried To Save Him: Delhi Cops

A group arrived at Arvind's home on motorbikes and attacked him, the police said (Representational)

A group of people stabbed a man to death and injured his wife in southeast Delhi's Aali Vihar area, the police said on Saturday.

The man had previous enmity with one of the accused, they added.

The police received a PCR call around 9.40 pm on Friday about 4-5 persons barging into a house near JD gym in Aali Vihar and stabbing a person, a senior police officer said.

Arvind Mandal received serious injuries as the accused stabbed him in the chest and hand, while his wife Rakha Mandal (43) suffered an injury on her forehead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Both the injured persons were rushed to a hospital by the police, where Arvind died during treatment, Mr Deo said.

According to police, Arvind got into a fight around 5 pm on Friday while taking his son Aakash home from school.

When they reached Kali Mandir Road in Sarita Vihar, Arvind got into an argument with Manoj Haldar with whom he had previous enmity, the police said.

After the issue was resolved, Arvind went home with his son, they added.

Around 9:30 pm, five to six people arrived at Arvind's home on motorbikes and attacked him and his wife with sharp-edged weapons, leaving them injured, the police said.

Nepal Chand Mandal, the maternal uncle of the man, claimed that Arvind received around 10 to 15 stab wounds.

"Arvind was returning with his son when a person abused his son. A quarrel took place there and the criminals threatened him that they would come for him later.

"When the accused reached his home, Arvind was standing outside his house. He entered the neighbour's house to save himself, but the accused followed him and stabbed him around 10 to 15 times. They also hit his wife on her head with a rod when she tried to save him," Nepal Chand claimed.

Arvind used to work as a driver and was the sole breadwinner for his family, Nepal Chand said, adding, "We received information last evening about the incident and reached here this morning via flight. The post-mortem examination has been conducted and the final rituals will be performed later in the evening."

Police registered a case against relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Four persons -- Raju Patra (26), Ravi alias Gollu (19), Shambu (26) and a 17-year-old juvenile, all residents of Madanpur Khadar, have been detained, the DCP said.

Efforts are on to nab two persons identified as Vijay Patra alias Ponchu (20) and Manoj Haldar, residents of New Priyanka Camp, who are still on the run, he added.

