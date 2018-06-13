8-Year-Old Allegedly Molested By Retired Army Man, 70, In Delhi's Dwarka The accused had inappropriately touched the child while they were in an elevator.

After the girl recorded her statement in front of a magistrate, the accused was arrested New Delhi: A retired lieutenant colonel was arrested for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl in Dwarka, the police said today.



The girl and the 70-year-old accused used to stay in the same apartment building in Dwarka. On the evening of June 11, the accused had inappropriately touched the child while they were in an elevator, a police official said.



She later narrated her ordeal to her parents who approached the police yesterday and subsequently, a case was registered.



After the girl recorded her statement in front of a magistrate today, the accused was arrested, the police said.



During investigation, it was found that the Resident Welfare Association had received similar complaints against the accused in the past, but the police were not informed about any of those incidents, a senior police officer said.



"The accused used to live alone as his family stayed abroad," a police officer said.



