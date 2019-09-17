Delhi: 60-Year-Old Woman Arrested With 36 Grams Of Heroin, Say Police

Police said her five sons have criminal records and are drug addicts. (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman was arrested with 36 grams of heroin on Tuesday in Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Anisha Ali, a resident of JJ Camp Tigri, they said.

According to police, the woman used to sell drugs. Cash worth Rs 6,130, earned from the sale of smack, was recovered from her.

A case has been registered against Anisha Ali and she will be produced before court on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The woman has five sons. All her sons have criminal records and are drug addicts, the police said.

