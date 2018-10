The train driver sounded the siren but the trio did not leave the tracks (Representational)

Three people sitting on tracks were run over by a train near Nangloi Railway Station on Monday, the railways said.

The three, who were believed to be drunk, were sitting on the tracks at 7.15 am when the Bikaner-Delhi Express mowed them down. The train driver sounded the siren but the trio did not leave the tracks, the police said.

The incident comes days after 62 people were run over by a train while watching Dussehra celebrations on railway tracks near Amritsar.