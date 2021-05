Delhi: The fire apparently started in a store room (Representational)

A fire broke out at a residential complex in South Delhi on Saturday. An 82-year-old person has died after inhaling toxic smoke. Seven fire engines have been sent to the spot.

According to initial reports, the fire in a house in the residential complex of Saket Court was reported at around 5.23 pm. The fire apparently started in a store room containing a book shelf and an inverter.

Four people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service.

More details awaited.