1 Dead, 3 Injured After Car Rams Into Divider At Delhi's Signature Bridge

One of those injured in the car accident at Signature Bridge in Delhi is in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man was killed and three others were injured after their car rammed into a divider at the Signature Bridge in Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

The four men -- Ashish, Rishabh, Yash and Vishal -- had gone for a ride in their car at the Signature Bridge. Ashish, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle and the car rammed into a divider at the bridge, police said.

Ashish was taken to the Trauma Centre Civil Lines, where he was declared brought dead by doctors while Vishal's condition was stated to be critical.

Rishabh and Yash sustained minor injuries, police said.

After conducting the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family members, they said.

A case under appropriate sections was registered and a probe was underway, police added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.