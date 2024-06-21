Decomposed Body Of Woman Recovered From Delhi Home

According to police, they received information regarding foul smell from a house (Representational)

A highly decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a house in Tilak Market area of north Delhi, police on Friday said.

The victim is yet to be identified but is likely to be around 50-60 years of age, they said.

According to police, they received information regarding foul smell from a house, following which a police team from Lahori Gate Police Station was dispatched to the spot.

"The premise was found locked from inside," a senior police officer said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being initiated, the officer added.

