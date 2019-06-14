Decomposed Bodies Of Brother And Sister, 95 And 77, Found In Delhi Home

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to find out the actual cause of death. (Representational)

Two elderly persons in Rana Pratap Bagh under Bharat Nagar police station were found dead, police said on Thursday, adding the deceased could have died due to lack of food and extreme heat.

Bodies of Chaman Lal Khosla (95) and his sister Raj Kumari (77) were found in in a decomposed stage inside their residence. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to find out the actual cause of death.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when a milk vendor went to their house.

"He knocked the door for 10 minutes, but there was no response. He informed the neighbours who forced open the door. The two siblings were lying inside the house and a rotten smell was coming out of it," said a police officer from Bharat Nagar police station.

"The police investigation team has not found any external injuries on their bodies. The neighbours said that Raj Kumari was doing household jobs. It is possible that she died first and her brother died due to lack of food and heat," The official said.

Chaman Lal and Raj Kumari were living in their ancestral house (number A-20/3) in Rana Pratap Bagh and both are unmarried. They barely interacted with their neighbours.

Raj Kumari was retired from postal and telegraph department and was getting pension. She was bearing the expense to run the house. Chaman Lal was an insurance agent.

According to the statement of the milkman, he delivered milk on Sunday and when he came on Monday, the deceased didn't open the door. He returned without delivering the milk. The same happened on Tuesday as well, police said.