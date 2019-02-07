Overcast Skies In Delhi, More Rain Likely

The mercury climbed a few notches to settle at 15 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

Overcast skies prevailed in the national capital on Thursday morning, with the meteorological department forecasting thundershowers along with hail later in the day.

The mercury climbed a few notches to settle at 15 degrees Celsius and parts of the city received rainfall of 0.1 mm since Wednesday night.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, it said.

As per forecast for the day, thundershowers along with hail is expected during the day.

Relative humidity was 89 per cent in the morning.

Overall air quality in Delhi is "very poor". Air quality has not improved significantly as rainfall was not sufficient enough and wind speed was also moderate," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

In the coming three days too, SAFAR has predicted no improvement in air quality, which is likely to oscillate between the "poor" and "very poor" category.

Dense fog in the isolated pockets of Delhi and nearby area reduced the visibility causing a delay in schedules of 16 Delhi-bound trains.

The delayed trains included Prayag-Chandigarh Unchahar Express, Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Lichchavi Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Bhubneshwar- New Delhi Duronto.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum was 12 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

