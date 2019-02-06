Light Showers In Parts Of Delhi; Thundershowers, Hail Predicted Today

Delhi received 0.8 mm rain around 7 am today. More rain likely.

Light showers greeted early risers in parts of Delhi on Wednesday. Thundershowers along with hail are expected during the day, according to weather forecast.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, three notches above average for the season.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, said a weather department official. The city received 0.8 mm rain around 7 am, he said. Relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.



"The peak thunderstorm activity would be on February 6 and 7 when widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with strong surface winds (20-25kmph) and isolated hailstorm is most likely over Delhi and National Capital Region," the Indian Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

The rains, however, will have no or little impact over the air quality which likely to stay in "very poor" quality on Wednesday and is predicted to improve in the coming few days owing to strong surface winds.

"Overall air quality over Delhi is in very poor category, a slight deterioration from yesterday. The Air quality index (AQI) is recorded at 352," reported System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

However, the air quality is likely to improve in the coming days as wind direction in north India is changing from westerly to southerly resulting in relatively less moisture in the air and reduced air-holding capacity.

"The Air Quality Index is predicted to improve slowly. Will remain very poor on Wednesday but then touch poor level from Thursday," said SAFAR.

Major pollutants particulate matter 10 was recorded at 204 and particulate matter 2.5 at 103 in "moderate" and "poor" categories.

The minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the maximum was 25 degrees Celsius.



(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)