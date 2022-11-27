Cyclist Dies After BMW With VIP Plates Rams Him In Delhi

The victim was taken to the hospital by the driver of the car, but was declared dead on arrival.

A cyclist died after being rammed by a BMW car in Delhi on Sunday, the police said.

Subhendu Chatterjee, 50, was hit by the white luxury sedan while cycling near the Mahipalpur flyover.

According to the police, the driver of the car said they had lost control of the car after a tyre burst.

The victim was taken to the hospital by the driver of the car, but was declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the car told the police that the accident was caused because of a burst tyre.

He was a resident of Gurugram and was riding towards Dhaula Kuan in Delhi when the accident took place.

The driver has not been identified by the police, but officers said they were arrested.

The BMW had a VIP registration plate and a sticker on it read, "President Finance Committee, Delhi Cantonment Board".

The police have filed a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence. The vehicle has been seized as well.