CRPF Head Constable Allegedly Shot At In Delhi: Police

Necessary action will be taken in the matter, the police said. (Representational)

A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was allegedly shot by a constable on Monday over a tiff in southeast Delhi, police said.

"On Monday at 7.20 pm, information was received from Batra Hospital regarding one head constable Vakil Singh (37) being shot by a constable at the CRPF camp," senior police official (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Mr Singh was allegedly shot by constable Aman Kumar (28).

Ms Pandey added that Mr Singh was under treatment and necessary action will be taken in the matter.