Crack At Delhi Metro Station, Defects Due To 'Weather', Says Official

Services on the Delhi Metro''s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed in the railtrack at Indraprastha station.

"There is a welding defect in the track on one line running between the Indraprastha and Pragati Maidan stations of the Blue line connecting Vaishali and Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sector 21, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

The defect was detected around 8.30 am.

"Trains are being run in the section at a cautionary slower speed at present," Mr Dayal said.

Such defects occur due to change of weather conditions, he claimed.

"Operating trains at restricted speed is a standard practice adopted by the DMRC in such cases. Services are completely safe," the DMRC spokesperson added.

