How Delhi Is Preparing To Face Omicron Threat: 5 Points

30,000 oxygen beds are ready and 17,000 intensive care unit, or ICU, beds will be ready by February. Delhi has 750 tonnes of medical oxygen. There are extra storage tanks of 442 tonnes and the city is producing had 0 capacity before. 121 tonnes oxygen Delhi produces now.

Devices fitted to oxygen tanks in hospital are tracking levels in real-time, minute by minute, to see which tank has how much oxygen left. A control room monitors this. Delhi has 6,000 empty oxygen cylinders from China.

The city is prepared for home isolation of patients infected with the Omicron variant.

The national capital as well as other cities had plunged into a big crisis during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. The second wave infection intensely affected oxygen saturation levels in patients, leaving them gasping for breath. The sudden need for a large amount of medical oxygen had thrown the entire medical infrastructure in Delhi and other cities in disarray, which could be solved only after oxygen production was raised.