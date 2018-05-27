Court Seeks Police Report On Imran Hussain's Complaint Against Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash The complaint filed by Hussain Imran urged the court to summon the Chief Secretary and other government officials, allegedly involved in the incident.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. (File) New Delhi: A city court today directed the police to submit an Action Taken Report on a complaint filed by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain against Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleging that he was mobbed by officials and the staff, a day after the purported assault on him.



Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra directed the investigating officer to file the report by June 5.



The complaint filed by Mr Hussain also urged the court to summon the Chief Secretary and other government officials, who were allegedly involved in the incident.



Advocate Mohd Irshad, appearing for Mr Hussain, urged the court to direct the police to take sanction from the authorities concerned, in order to prosecute the accused since they were government officials.



After the incident related



Mr Hussain had claimed that on February 20, a day after the alleged assault on the chief secretary that he was mobbed by the officials and Delhi government staff who raised slogans and prevented him from taking the elevator to his 6th floor office at the Secretariat.



He claimed that he was restrained from going to his office and his mobile phone was snatched.



Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Chief Minister Kejriwal's official residence on February 19. Two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested in the case.



Police have already questioned Arvind Kejriwal,





