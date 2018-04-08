Court Seeks Centre's Reply On Dalit Whistleblower's Plea For Safe Haven In Delhi

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notices to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Delhi government for their replies to the man's plea in which he has claimed that he and his family faced threat to their lives after conviction of some sand mining mafiosi for heaping atrocities against them.
He has contended in his plea that the atrocities were committed against him and his family members after he moved the National Green Tribunal against the illegal sand mining on the Yamuna banks.
The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.