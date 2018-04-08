Court Seeks Centre's Reply On Dalit Whistleblower's Plea For Safe Haven In Delhi

He has contended in his plea that the atrocities were committed against him and his family.

Delhi | | Updated: April 08, 2018 20:10 IST
The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

Delhi:  The Delhi High Court has sought the centre and Delhi government's stand on a Dalit whistleblower's plea for his relocation to the national capital from Haryana where he is allegedly facing threat to his life for raising the issue of illegal sand mining.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notices to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Delhi government for their replies to the man's plea in which he has claimed that he and his family faced threat to their lives after conviction of some sand mining mafiosi for heaping atrocities against them.

He has contended in his plea that the atrocities were committed against him and his family members after he moved the National Green Tribunal against the illegal sand mining on the Yamuna banks.

Apart from seeking a safe haven in the capital, the petitioner has also sought compensation under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

