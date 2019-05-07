Court Clears AAP's Somnath Bharti In Domestic Violence Case

The court also said Somnath Bharti and his wife Lipika Mitra are living happily together.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday cleared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti of charges of domestic violence against him.

Justice Chander Shekhar allowed Mr Bharti's plea to clear the criminal case after noting that Mr Bharti and his wife Lipika Mitra are living happily together.

The court also said that the woman has no objection if Mr Bharti is cleared of the charges.

The court had earlier allowed Mr Bharti's wife to withdraw her petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to him in the domestic violence case in view of the settlement of their marital dispute.

Ms Mitra had on June 10, 2015 filed a complaint against him with the Delhi Commission for Women and an FIR was lodged by the police on September 9, 2015 for allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence and trying to kill her.

