Over 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases In Delhi In A Day, Total Nearly 1 Lakh

Delhi reported 2,244 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 99,444, government data shows. The city reported 63 deaths due to COVID-19 on the same day, taking the total deaths in the national capital so far to 3,067.

At least 3,083 people have recovered in the last 24 hours; so far 71,339 have recovered from the highly infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus.

A total of 23,136 people got tested for coronavirus in the city in the last 24 hours; so far the total number of people tested is 6,43,504. The recovery rate of patients is 71.74 per cent.

A door-to-door survey to screen people for coronavirus in Delhi "may not be suitable" for now, a report made jointly by the Aam Aadmi Party government, Health Ministry, National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog has said.

Earlier this week, the centre had said the door-to-door survey would be completed in coronavirus containment zones of Delhi by July 6, followed by a similar exercise across the national capital.

The second part of the plan has now been tweaked and the Delhi government has directed district magistrates to start COVID-19 survey outside containment zones, focusing on vulnerable sections in areas with sporadic cases.

Meanwhile, the centre said approval for human clinical trials for two made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine candidates - COVAXIN and ZyCov-D - marks the "beginning of the end" for the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 1.12 crore people worldwide and left more than 5.3 lakh dead.

Striking an optimistic note, a letter by the Ministry of Science and Technology said there were more than 100 vaccine candidates in the world currently, of which 11 were in human trials.