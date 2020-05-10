Sir Ganga Ram Hospital To Resume Out-Patient Facility From Monday In Graded Manner

The OPD services in the hospital were closed amid coronavirus lockdown (File)

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi will resume its Out-Patient Department (OPD) services in a graded manner from Monday, from 10 am to 4 pm.

"The OPD services in the hospital will be available from 10 am to 4 pm. Each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in one hour," Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

"The hospital has created proper facilities to minimise the spread of COVID-19 especially keeping in mind that nearly 70 per cent positive patients are asymptomatic," he added.

The OPD services in the hospital were closed not operational after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25 to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 which will end on May 17.