Delhi To Provide Rs 5,000 Aid To E-Rickshaw Owners Without Public Service Vehicle Badge

Arvind Kejriwal held the first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Rs. 5,000 financial assistance will be given to E-rickshaw owners who do not have Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge.

"We are giving Rs 5,000 to PSV badge holders to help Delhi drivers during the lockdown. Meanwhile, we came to know that thousands of E-rickshaw owners do not have PSV badges. Today the Cabinet has decided to give Rs. 5,000 aid to all such E-rickshaw owners," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

During the first phase of lockdown, the Delhi government had on April 2 said that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of the drivers of public transport vehicles including autos, taxis and e-rickshaws in the city.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Kejriwal held the first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat after his government allowed the opening of public offices in the national capital, which is in the COVID-19 red zone.

The country is under a lockdown till May 17.