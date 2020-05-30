Delhi Reports 1,163 COVID-19 Cases In Highest One-Day Spike, Total Crosses 18,000

Delhi's COVID-19 death count had mounted to 398 on Friday (File)

A record single-day spike of 1,163 fresh cases took the COVID-19 tally in Delhi to over 18,000, while the death count due to the coronavirus disease mounted to 416, authorities said on Friday.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases - 1,106 -- was recorded on May 29. This is the second consecutive day in Delhi when over 1,100 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

In a bulletin, the Delhi health department said, the death count from coronavirus infection rose to 416, and the total number of cases mounted to 18,549.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 122 today.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

Delhi's COVID-19 death count had mounted to 398 on Friday with 82 fatalities that had taken place in the last one-and-a-half month being reported a day earlier. Thirteen COVID-19 fatalities had occurred on May 27.

Facing criticism for "under-reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government had recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a senior technical supervisor at a Delhi government-run hospital who was suffering from COVID-19, died today, officials said.

Also, the medical director of the hospital, and two other staff members of the COVID-19-dedicated facility, have tested positive for coronavirus infection, officials said today.

As many as 8,075 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 10,058 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

Meanwhile, the heath department said the bed capacity at a hospital, which was declared a COVID-19-dedicated facility on Friday, has been expanded to the fullest at 1,500.

In another order, the government announced additional guidelines for disposal of bodies of patients who had COVID-19 or were suspected to be suffering from it.

A total of 2,06,739 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said, adding the total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stood at 5,139.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 18,549 cases recorded so far, at least 2,395 are admitted at various hospitals and the bulletin also said that 212 of the infected patients are in intensive care unit (ICU) and 34 of them are on ventilators.