Bus Equipped With COVID-19 Test Facility Launched In Delhi

An artificial intelligence-enabled coronavirus mobile testing clinic bus was launched by the Delhi government on Monday.

The mobile testing clinic, supported by philanthropist Vikramjit Sahney, chairman of Sun Foundation, was launched by Chief Secretary of Delhi Vijay Dev in the presence of South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra, a government official said.

The bus is equipped with an artificial intelligence-enabled thermal testing facility, airtight separate cabins for doctors and technicians, and facilities for contactless testing of patients, the official said.

The fully air-conditioned mobile unit also has a separate ambulance zone to evacuate critical patients and separate entry gates for doctors and patients.

"The key to arrest this pandemic is 4Ts - tracking, testing, tracing and treatment as fast as we can," Mr Sahney said.

The mobile clinic has the potential to conduct doorstep sampling of more than 15,000 people per month, the official added.

