Delhi's Post-Covid Clinic For Recovered Patients With Fresh Symptoms Opens

Delhi's post-Covid clinic to look after recovered patients

The Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital today started a post-Covid clinic to look after recovered patients who are facing issues like breathlessness, body aches or fatigue. The clinic will not only look after the physical problems of patients but also psychological issues that they may be going through.

"Elderly patients are complaining of respiratory issues and sensory issues like loss of taste and smell. Most of them are those who have other conditions, like Hypertension and Diabetes, too. We are also seeing symptoms of Lung Fibrosis (a disease that has symptoms like breathlessness and dry cough) in several patients. Younger patients are mostly facing psychological issues," said Dr Ajeet Jain, Nodal officer for COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

The clinic will have separate sections for separate needs - counselling, yoga, physiotherapy, consultation and sample collection.

The Physiotherapists will help the patients in breathing exercises, Cardiologists, Pulmonologists and Psychiatrists will be present in the consultation room so that both the physical as well as mental needs of patients are taken care of. Sample collection room is for carrying out blood tests or ECGs that may be required for further investigation.

Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director at the hospital, said, "As of now it is hard to say on a numerical basis about how many patients are suffering from post-Covid issues. But our medical teams do thorough follow-ups with all our recovered patients and we have come across several patients. A full recovery is essential for all patients and clinics like these will play a big role in ensuring that."

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's support has been important in implementing this initiative," he added.

Delhi recorded 1,215 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,57,354. The death count reached 4,257 with 22 more fatalities, government data this evening said.