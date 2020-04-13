Police Station Takes Up Task Of Producing Masks, Sanitisers For Poor To Fight COVID-19

"The masks were initially made from our police station resources," constable Sunni Devi said.

In the midst of these trying times across the country lies a story of positivity at South Delhi's Greater Kailash Police station.

Three women constables of this police station have come together to make hundreds of cloth masks for those who can't afford it.

While a constable pitched in with her sewing machine, the local residents welfare association donated several rolls of fabric.

In addition to this, the police station officials are making sanitisers at the station and donating those among the underprivileged.

At the Women Help Desk of the station, Constable Gudiya Devi can be seen measuring and cutting pieces of equal sizes from a fabric roll.

"We do this from 9am to 6pm everyday. These days the usual police complaints are a lot lesser than any normal day. So we decided to utilise our time to help those who are in need," she told NDTV.

Another constable Sunni Devi, who works like a professional at her sewing machine, said, "We got calls on the helpline number 100 that there is a lack of masks so I thought why don't we start making them. I pitched the idea to the Station House Officer (SHO). He arranged a car to bring the sewing machine from my house."

"The masks were initially made from our police station resources, the white cloth that is used to seal items which are seized as part of legal procedures. But when that finished the SHO coordinated with the Residents Welfare Association of Greater Kailash and they donated several rolls of fabric," Sunni Devi added.

Constable Neelam Toppo who is managing the task of sanitising and ironing the masks said, "We make about 100 masks each day and have so far made about 750 masks. We distribute it to the poor people around in the slums. We also carry a few with us when we go back home and on the way whenever we come across anybody on the road who is in need then we give it to them."

"It is a coincidence that we got rolls of pink cloth for this. We are very happy because it represents universal love and the power of women," she added.

SHO Som Paruthi who has coordinated the whole process and supervises the quality of the masks informed that sanitisers were also being made at the police station.

"It is very easy to make the sanitisers but many can't buy it. We got sodium hypochlorite and other elements needed and started making them here only. We have distributed over 150 bottles so far. We mostly give it to drivers etc who come here who have to go to a lot of places but can't keep buying sanitisers," he said.