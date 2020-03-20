Coronavirus: Delhi's Connaught Place To Shut For March 22's 'Janata Curfew'

After PM Modi's Janata Curfew announcement yesterday Cannaught Place will be closed on March 22

Connaught Place in Delhi will be closed on Sunday due to the "Janata Curfew" in the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"As it has been requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday to observe a Janata Curfew, Connaught Place shall remain closed on March 22," New Delhi Trader's Association president Atul Bhargava said.

"As this is a national calamity and precautions are required to be taken, it is urged to all occupants to keep the establishment closed," Mr Bhargava added.

