Delhi Cop, In Home Quarantine, Shares Tips On Coping In Video Message

Coronavirus Delhi: Over 8,400 cases have been reported

Amid a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a police officer from the national capital, who last week was diagnosed with a "mild case of coronavirus", shared a video urging residents of the city to stay safe, strong and positive in the fight against the most infectious viral outbreak in recent decades.

In his video, which has been widely shared online, Raj Kumar, who is posted to the Uttam Nagar Police Station in west Delhi, asked all Delhi residents to rigorously practice social distancing, maintain basic hygiene and, above all, stay positive.

"I want to share my experience with you. Last week, for three days I had a slight fever. So I got tested for coronavirus. Doctors told me I had a mild attack of COVID-19 and asked me to rest at home. So, for the last so many days, I have been home with my family... and I want to tell you that I am perfectly health," Raj Kumar said in his video.

"I haven't taken medicine for past four days and I don't have fever. I am fine and my family is fine. We all follow social distancing and you and your family should too," he said.

"I want to tell you that even if you get the virus, you shouldn't be worried. Be brave, be positive. We will beat this if all of us keep a positive attitude," Raj Kumar said, adding that he hoped to be declared healthy soon and return to duty.

"I have almost recovered," he said, signing off.

Over 70 Delhi cops have tested positive for the virus so far, with nine being treated and discharged. Earlier this month the force reported its first COVID-19-linked death - a 31-year-old constable who was asymptomatic till he spiked a fever and developed breathing issues.

Delhi has reported 8,470 COVID-19 cases so far, with 115 deaths linked to the virus.

The national capital had been the second most badly hit state but slipped down to fourth this morning, after both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat recorded worrying surges in new cases.

On Thursday Delhi Chief Minister repeated his warning that the national capital will have to "learn to live with coronavirus", while also saying there would be a phased lifting of restrictions next week.

India is currently under the third phase of a national lockdown to break the chain of transmission, with a fourth phase expected to start from Monday.