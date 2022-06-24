Delhi Records 1,447 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

These fresh cases came out of 24,203 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi recorded 1,447 new Covid cases and one more death on Friday, while the positivity rate dropped to 5.98 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The infection tally has risen to 19,28,841 while the death toll stands at 26,243.

Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate had stood 8.10 per cent.

