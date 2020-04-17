Use ''Assess Koro Na'' App For Surveys In Hotspots: Delhi To Top Officials

With Asses Karo Na app, data collected can be analysed immediately. (Representational)

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has asked all district magistrates to use the new ''Assess Koro Na'' app for door-to-door survey in COVID-19 containment zones to speed up decision-making by analysing real-time data.

Officials say the delay in collecting and analysing the data of a person in physical form is a major challenge.

With this app, the data collected can be uploaded on the servers in real-time and analysed immediately.

This will help the control centres in making a quick decision on requirement of ambulances and other medical equipment and personnel in the area.

Sources said as soon as hotspots are identified and a containment order is passed, the major challenge they face is to compile the data in physical form during the door-to-door survey.

Till Thursday, 60 containment zones had been notified in the national capital.

Sources said the first phase of the app-based assessment will be launched in South Delhi.

During the process, surveyors will ask questions about travel and contact history, flu-like symptoms and shortness of breath.

"The data will be then updated on real-time basis on server which can be analysed by desktop tools to take decision for mobilization of ambulance to shift severe cases to hospital or Covidcare centres and conduct test on suspected persons," a source said.

Coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 1,640 on Thursday evening after 62 fresh cases and six deaths, the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in a day were reported.