Delhi Files Police Case Against Private Hospital For COVID-19 Violation

The Delhi government on Saturday filed a police case against the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the city for violating rules for coronavirus tests amid a growing controversy surrounding COVID-19 hospitals in the capital.

The First Information Report or FIR was filed against unknown suspects at the private hospital on a complaint by the Deputy Secretary of the Delhi government's Health Department.

According to the complaint, while the government had made it mandatory for registering coronavirus tests on an official software programme, authorities at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) were not doing so.

It was found that the RT-PCR app, developed by the central government, was not being used even on June 3 at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the complaint alleged.

Hospitals are required to register COVID-19 tests through the app so that the data on coronavirus patients is reflected in real-time in the government database and there is no duplication or error.

There was no immediate reaction from the authorities of the SGRH, a leading private hospital and a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

The Delhi government stepped up scrutiny of hospitals in the capital this week after multiple complaints of COVID-19 patients being refused admission and reports that that medical centres in the city were swamped.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the concerns on Saturday saying that there is no shortage of beds for critical coronavirus patients in Delhi and no one showing symptoms should be turned away. Mr Kejriwal said some hospitals are "doing mischief" and they will not be spared.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Please allow a few days for us to sort this out. We will investigate and take action against those who are refusing patients even when beds are available... Some are involved in black-marketing of beds," the Chief Minister said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday had said the "issue" was that some hospitals are not updating the data on the Delhi government's coronavirus tracking application on time or misrepresenting actual information on availability of beds when patients call.

Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, and the number of deaths due to the disease jumped to 708, the authorities said.