Delhi Doctor Who Recovered From Coronavirus Locked Up At Home By Neighbour

A doctor in Delhi, who recovered from coronavirus recently, was locked up in her flat, threatened and verbally allegedly by her neighbour for returning home. The doctor, who works at a government hospital, had contracted the virus while treating COVID-19 patients.

On Wednesday, when she returned to her home in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj after being discharged from the hospital for home quarantine, her neighbour allegedly asked her to stay elsewhere. The man allegedly verbally abused and then locked her inside her home. The woman lives alone in the flat.

"..at around 4:30 pm, Mr Manish came and started hurling abuses and screaming at me, saying I am corona positive and that I can't stay here. Even after explaining to him that I have two confirmed negative reports and have been satisfactorily discharged from the isolation centre, still he didn't stop screaming at me," the doctor wrote in her police complaint.

The man allegedly told the doctor:" "Main bhi dekhta hoon tu bahar kaise nikalti ho. Ab toh tumhe yahan se jana hi padhega, jisko call karna haim kar lo. (Let me now see how you will step out. You'll now have to leave this place. Call whoever you want)."

Delhi Police has filed a case against the man named Manish after the doctor complained to the cops.

There were been numerous instances from across the country of health workers, police personnel and other officials on coronavirus duty being attacked by mobs.

After a series of such cases of violence against healthcare workers, the Indian Medical Association had threatened to go on a symbolic protest last month. Following a meeting with the top doctors' body, Home Minister Amit Shah assured them that the government stands firmly behind the doctors for their safety and that it will do everything possible to protect them, sources in the Union Home Ministry said.

Last month the body of a doctor from Andhra Pradesh who died from COVID-19 was not allowed at a Chennai crematorium. In Meghalaya's Shillong, locals had refused to allow the last rites of a 69-year-old doctor who died after contracting coronavirus infection.