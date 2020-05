On Thursday, the city had reported the highest single-day spike yet of 472 fresh cases. (File photo)

Delhi reported 19 fresh coronavirus deaths on Sunday and 422 new infections, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, the authorities said.

In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said with 19 more deaths were reported, taking the number of dead from coronavirus infection to 148.

On Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 9,333 and fatalities at 129.

