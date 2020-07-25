Delhi's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 87%, Active Cases Lowest In 7 Weeks

Delhi coronavirus: 1,142 cases were reported today taking the total caseload to 1,29,531 (File photo)

The coronavirus recovery rate in Delhi has improved further and crossed 87 per cent as the number of active cases dipped to 12,657 - the lowest in seven weeks. There are only 9.77 per cent active cases in Delhi; the recovery rate is 87.29 per cent. The country's recovery rate is over 63 per cent.

There have been 2,137 recoveries in the last day - total recoveries now stands at 1,13,068.

The total deaths stand at 3,806 with 29 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. 2.93 per cent patients have died so far.

The number of cases reported daily has also seen in a decline in the national capital - 1,142 cases were reported today taking the total caseload to 1,29,531. For the past 13 days, Delhi recorded 1,000 to 2,000 cases daily.

Over 20,500 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours - over 14,000 were rapid antigen tests. Over 9.29 lakh people have been tested so far.

Over 7,000 people are in home quarantine.

On July 20, for the first time in seven weeks, cases had dipped below 1,000. Since then, cases have remained below 1,500 in Delhi.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior members of the AAP-government have repeatedly appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to other patients. On Thursday, Mr Kejriwal said the government would provide plasma for free and people do not need to buy or sell it. Only 320 people have donated plasma in Delhi since the initiative began on July 2.

The capital is the third worst-hit state in India behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Delhi has over 700 containment zones.

India reported 48,916 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 13.36 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is the third consecutive day when COVID-19 cases increased by more than 45,000. The country's COVID-19 tally touched the 10 lakh-mark last Friday. Since then, around three lakh new infections have been reported.