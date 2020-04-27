Guard At Harsh Vardhan's Personal Staff Office At AIIMS COVID-19 +ve

Coronavirus: India reported 1,975 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

A security guard posted at the workplace of the officer on special duty or OSD to the Health Minister at AIIMS and a nurse working in Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Sunday.

The security guard, posted at office of the OSD to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in the teaching block of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was tested positive on Saturday, they said.

According to the sources, the entire wing where the OSD office is located is being sanitised and several employees, including the OSD, is learnt to have been asked to self-quarantine. Their samples have been taken for testing.

Two children of the nurse, who was deployed at the day care facility of the cancer centre, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was started at the facility on Sunday and all those who have come in contact with the security guard and the nurse have been asked to go into self-quarantine. Further contact tracing is on, sources said.

Patients who came for chemotherapy on Saturday at the day care facility along with healthcare staff at the hospital who came in contact with the nurse have also been asked to self-quarantine.

Six more employees, including two from the record section, a lab attendant and the personal assistant of a faculty member at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of AIIMS have tested positive recently, the sources said.

Over 70 people from various departments in AIIMS have been advised self-quarantine, they said.