Cool, Cloudy Morning In Delhi, Light Rain Expected

Delhi is expected to receive light rains

It was a cool, cloudy Saturday morning in Delhi, with minimum temperature settling one notch below the season's average at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi received rains in the last 24 hours, with total rainfall being 25 mm till 8.30 am, said a MeT department official.

The day ahead is forecast to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light rain. Maximum temperature would be around 34 degrees Celsius, he said.

Relative humidity was 81 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city recorded a high of 34.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability