Consumers To Pay Rs 2 Per Unit Till 400 Units Of Power In Delhi

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: The Delhi government Wednesday announced its revised subsidy scheme under which power consumers using upto 400 units will pay at Rs 2 per unit whereas those consuming 100 units will receive a subsidy of 100 per month on fixed charges.



The Cabinet of the AAP government Wednesday decided to extended its existing subsidy scheme with revisions that will benefit around 41 lakh registered connection holders in Delhi.



The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said due to revision in existing power subsidy scheme, the electricity bills will remain the same or will decrease in some cases.



In March, Delhi's power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had hiked the fixed charges but reduced the per unit rates of electricity consumed, due to which the AAP government's existing 50 per cent power subsidy scheme for the consumption of up to 400 units had varied.



"The cabinet approved the power department's proposal for revised extension of subsidy for electricity consumers consuming upto 400 units per month at a flat rate of Rs 2 per unit.



"In addition to this, the Cabinet also approved a subsidy of Rs 100 per month per consumer on fixed electricity charges for domestic consumers consuming upto 100 units per month," the government said in a statement.



The government said the Cabinet has asked the DERC to conduct a special audit of subsidy amount through an external auditor to ensure its actual passage to the consumers.



Discoms continue to owe a cumulative amount of Rs 8,000 crore to Delhi government owned DTL and IPGCL-PPCL, therefore the subsidy amount will be credited to these government-owned utilities, the statement stated.



