Consider Delhi Teen Stabbing As 'Rarest Of Rare' Case, Cops To Urge Court

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it will request a court here to consider the Welcome stabbing incident in the "rarest of rare" category, officials said.

"We have apprehended the accused, who is a juvenile, and his crime has also been captured by CCTV cameras. We will surely request the court to consider the crime in the rarest of rare category," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey told PTI.

The 16-year-old accused, apparently in an inebriated condition, stabbed another teenager more than 55 times, slit his throat, dragged the body through the street and did a jig while carrying out the grisly crime in east Delhi's Welcome colony earlier this week, police had said.

Some of the horrifying details of the killing in the Janta Mazdoor Colony on Tuesday were captured on CCTV. The 2:23-minute footage also shows the accused threatening those around him.

The accused, who was taken into police custody on Wednesday and has confessed to the crime, did not know the 17-year-old victim whom he had approached for money to buy biryani, officials had said.

Police have seized the weapon -- a knife -- used in committing the crime and launched an investigation to ascertain from where was it procured.

The crime took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way.

The CCTV footage shows the accused dragging a person through a narrow bylane and going on a stabbing spree.

"He did not stop there. He was seen dancing while committing the gruesome act. Someone tried to open the door of his house to see what was going on, but the accused threatened him by brandishing a knife," an investigator had said.

There was a verbal spat between the accused and the victim that led to a fight, police had said.

The accused overpowered the victim, who was a resident of Jafrabad. The accused choked the victim till he fell unconscious, then took out the knife from his pocket and stabbed him multiple times.

