Con-Man Who Cheated State-Run Banks Of Rs 50 Crore Arrested In Delhi

A notorious con-man who duped various nationalised banks of around Rs 50 crore along with his accomplices through loans raised on forged property documents and was a Proclaimed Offender has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that Amit Verma of Uttar Pradesh was wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as Delhi Police in over 10 cases of cheating of nationalised banks.

"Verma was arrested on Tuesday night from his flat at Shakarpur when he went there to meet his family. He had been declared a Proclaimed Offender by a court. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against him. He was accused of raising around Rs 50 crore on a single property from various banks in Delhi and Noida," Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Ramgopal Naik told IANS.

Mr Verma was hiding in National Capital Region-Delhi to evade arrest for two years.

"Verma told police that he and his accomplices Nitin Arora, Sandeep Khera, Ishita Arora and Vinod Arora prepared forged documents of flats and plots already mortgaged with banks and obtained huge loans against the same."

"When officials of a Noida-based Bank of Maharashtra visited the property in question, they found other banks too had pasted notices regarding the loans and the mortgage of property. The bank management complained to the CBI and Delhi Police in 2016," he added.

Police said Nitin Arora and his wife Ishita are already lodged in jail for the past two years.

