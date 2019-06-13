Complaint Filed Over Illegal Construction In Nizamuddin Dargah: Report

The heritage complex in South Delhi contains the 14th century shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, perhaps the most famous Sufi shrine that also houses the tomb of its patron saint, besides other historic monuments and a baoli (step well).

Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2019 19:24 IST
New Delhi: 

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed a complaint with the police alleging that an "illegal construction" is being done in the premises of the centrally-protected Nizamuddin Dargah complex, officials said.

"We had issued a show cause notice a few days ago after local construction work was found in the area that falls within the centrally-protected complex. After we did not get any response, a police complaint had been filed," a senior ASI official told news agency PTI.

In the complaint filed on Wednesday, the ASI has asked police to "lodge an FIR" against the culprit.

A senior police official, when contacted, said, "Yes, we have received a complaint and we will look into the matter."

Nizamuddin Dargah complex, which falls under the Delhi Circle of the ASI, is visited by a large number of devotees, tourists and other people everyday.

It is located near the Humayun's Tomb complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Nizamuddin area. Over 100 monuments fall within the jurisdiction of the Delhi Circle of the ASI.

