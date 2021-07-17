Clear Day In Delhi Today, Heavy Rainfall Likely Tomorrow: Weather Department

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Delhi tomorrow.

People in Delhi woke up to a clear morning today with the minimum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above the season's normal.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has, however, predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital tomorrow.

"The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official reading of the city, was 28.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 75 per cent," it said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers later in the day, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had received the first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal.



