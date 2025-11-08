Cleaner Start To November, Yet Delhi's Air Far From Safe, Data Shows

Delhi's air may be showing signs of improvement compared to last year, but it's still far from clean. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday said that while AQI levels this November have been slightly lower than in 2024, the city continues to breathe air in the "poor to very poor" range for most of the week.

At a press briefing by DPCC chairman Sandeep Kumar and member secretary Sandeep Mishra, the committee presented comparative data showing better readings on six of the last seven days, but acknowledged that pollution control remains "a continuous challenge.

"Unlike last year when stricter emergency measures under GRAP III began on November 13, pollution mitigation actions have started proactively this year," the official said.

Marginal Gains Over 2024

According to the DPCC, Delhi's daily air quality index (AQI) readings this month have stayed somewhat below last year's levels:

Nov 1: 303 (2025) vs 339 (2024)

Nov 3: 309 vs 382

Nov 4: 291 vs 381

Nov 5: 202 vs 373

Nov 6: 311 vs 352

Nov 7: 322 vs 377

Officials said these figures indicate "visible improvement" due to earlier and coordinated measures this year. However, environmental experts point out that even with the dip, Delhi's air remains well above safe limits, leaving little to celebrate beyond a technical comparison.

Departments Told To Intensify Field Action

The DPCC detailed its latest directions to civic agencies, from strict collection of solid waste and construction debris to machine-based road sweeping and intensified water sprinkling to reduce dust.

Transport officials were told to regularly check pollution-emitting vehicles, while departments were asked to review compliance periodically and "show visible results in AQI data."

Despite repeated drives, however, dust from construction and roadside burning remain common across several areas, raising questions about the consistency of enforcement on the ground.

Public Appeals To Curb Local Pollution

The committee urged citizens to take preventive measures, asking them to avoid burning biomass, and advising large housing complexes to replace coal or wood fires used by guards with electric heaters.

Builders were reminded to install and operate anti-smog guns at all sites with more than five floors until at least November 29.

The DPCC also appealed to residents to adhere to staggered office timings, as per CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) guidelines, and to use public transport or electric vehicles wherever possible.

"Citizens are urged to use only approved fuels, maintain vehicles properly, and ensure engines and tyres are in optimal condition for reduced emissions," they said.

Reporting Violations Through Apps

Residents have been reminded to report air pollution incidents through the Green Delhi App and 311 App, which forward complaints to relevant departments for immediate action.

While the apps have been functional for several years, users have often flagged slow follow-up, a gap officials insist they are working to address.

GRAP Monitoring And Transparency

The DPCC said it continues to track 24 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, with "almost 99 per cent" uptime this season.

All readings are published on the DPCC website, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) compiles the official AQI.

"Accusations of manipulation of air quality data are baseless," a top official said, adding that monitoring and reporting remain "completely transparent."

Still, with AQI values consistently between 200 and 350, the city's air remains far from breathable, and the gains, while statistically better, are yet to translate into cleaner skies.

''All Must Contribute'

Responding to questions about political comparisons with previous administrations, DPCC officials said all measures are "data-driven and regularly reviewed," and that the committee welcomes constructive criticism.

"All parties must actively contribute to Delhi's clean air efforts," the official said, calling on citizens, government departments, and private bodies to follow advisories and "support the collective campaign for better air this winter."

But even as advisories multiply and AQI charts show marginal improvement, Delhi's familiar winter haze suggests the fight against toxic air is far from over.