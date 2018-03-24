Class 12 Girl Kills Herself Over Alleged Stalking In Delhi A senior police officer in Rohini said they are looking for the accused and have filed a first information report for driving Class 12 girl to suicide

A Class 12 student in north-west Delhi killed herself over alleged stalking by her neighbours, who also allegedly tried to molest her several times.



The girl, a resident of Bhakhtawarpur in Rohini, has left a suicide note in which she has named some boys who used to misbehave with her, the girl's family said.



"She did it because neighbours used to stalk her and also threatened to kill her parents," one of her relatives said.



One of the accused have been identified as Mayank, 20. A senior police officer in Rohini said they are looking for him and have filed a first information report (FIR) for driving the Class 12 girl to suicide.



Her body has been sent for post-mortem. Police said they are investigating the case.



