Santa Claus Gifts Masks, Sanitises Delhi Market For Christmas

In a break from tradition, Santa Claus gave his sleigh and reindeer a miss due to the pandemic and took up masks and sanitisation in the middle of Delhi's Connaught Place market a day ahead of Christmas.

While one Santa Claus was seen distributing masks, another was seen sanitising the market and creating awareness on coronavirus among people visiting the area.

As part of an awareness drive by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), the market association of Connaught Place, workers dressed as Santa Claus distributed face masks and candies to visitors on Christmas eve. The drive will continue tomorrow on Christmas Day as well.

The workers will also ask visitors to practice SMS (Social Distancing-Masks-Sanitisation) and ensure health safety during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Connaught Place is all geared up for celebrations with decorated restaurants and shops offering discounts even as the annual CP shopping festival has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the NDTA said.

"Our Santa Claus will be the harbinger of good health by way of awareness to people and remind them to be safe and take care of themselves and others," the NDTA officials said.

Coronavirus misery hangs over Christmas preparations all over the country as Covid cases continue to rise with many states imposing restrictions to minimise public events.