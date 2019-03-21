Chopped Body Of Man Found Buried In Plot In Delhi: Police

Police said they are questioning a woman in the matter, who claims to be his wife. (FILE)

Delhi Police said it found a chopped body of a man buried in a plot in outer North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on Wednesday after locals informed them that the body was in pieces under the soil.

Some parts of the body are still missing.

Police said they are questioning a woman in the matter, who claims to be his wife. The woman said they have a child.

Locals alleged that the body was suspected to be of a man who used to live in the premises as he was missing from past couple of days. He was a native of Bihar.

A forensic team will examine the body, police said, adding that a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.