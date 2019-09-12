Centre Offers Solution As Onion Prices In Delhi Remain High

Onion prices have shot up due to fall in kharif production. (File)

With onion prices still high in Delhi, the Centre has asked the Delhi government to take the kitchen staple from its buffer stock and sell at maximum retail price through its civil supplies department and ration shops.

While the central government data showed onion prices at around Rs 39-40 per kg in Delhi, retailers in some parts of the city are selling it for Rs 50 per kg, depending on the quality and locality.

On Centre's direction, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India are offloading onion from the central buffer stock in Delhi.

Mother Dairy is selling at Rs 23.90 per kg through its Safal outlets.

"We have requested the Delhi government to boost supply by selling the central buffer stock of onion through its civil supplies department and ration shops," a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official told news agency PTI.

Delhi has been asked to sell onion at a maximum retail price of Rs 23.90 per kg and take stock at a price of Rs 15-16 per kg from the Centre, the official said.

Delhi's onion requirement is 350 tonnes per day. Its market is price-sensitive market.

Onion prices have shot up due to fall in kharif (summer) production, attributed to decline in sowing area in key growing states.

