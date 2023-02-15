CCTV Shows Delhi Woman Hours Before Murder. Body Was Stuffed In Fridge

Nikki Yadav was last seen in this CCTV footage taking a flight of stairs

A young Delhi woman who was strangled by her boyfriend with a charging cable and hidden in a fridge is seen in security footage from a house close to the spot she was murdered.

The body of Nikki Yadav, 23, was found on Tuesday inside a fridge at a restaurant owned by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot's family.

Sahil, 24, was arrested after he led the police to the body.

Nikki Yadav was last seen in CCTV footage entering her house in south-west Delhi. In the video, dated February 9, she is alone.

The police say she was killed hours later by Sahil Gehlot, a pharma graduate.

Not far from the house, the couple had fought inside a car for around three hours over Sahil marrying another woman.

As the fight escalated, Sahil strangled Nikki using a charging cable, the police said. He allegedly panicked and decided to hide the body in the freezer at his family's dhaba.

Nikki never knew that her live-in partner was engaged to another woman. She found out a day before his wedding, police sources said.

She confronted Sahil in the car the day he was to be married.

The murder, which surfaced on what is widely celebrated as Valentine's Day, has chilling similarities with the murder of Shraddha Walkar last year by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla, who chopped up the body into several pieces and disposed of them bit by bit.

The police tracked down Sahil after a neighbour reported Nikki missing. Her family lives in Jhajjar in Haryana.

Police sources claim Sahil "confessed" during his questioning and revealed where he had hidden Nikki's body.

Nikki and Sahil met while preparing for medical entrance exams and were in a live-in relationship for years, the police said.

Her father, Sunil Yadav, has demanded death penalty for Sahil.